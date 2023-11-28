Interfor Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $4.54 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

IFP opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.57. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$28.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,736.00. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.