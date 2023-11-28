International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 461.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 425,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

