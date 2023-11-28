Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBE stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

