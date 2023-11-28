Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 957,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 119,318 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

