Investors Buy Large Volume of Danimer Scientific Call Options (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 16,936 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
