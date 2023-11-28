Investors Buy Large Volume of Danimer Scientific Call Options (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 16,936 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.