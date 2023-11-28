IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 9,756 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £23,999.76 ($30,314.21).

IQGeo Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.22) on Tuesday. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 184 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £157.05 million, a PE ratio of -12,750.00 and a beta of 0.34.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

