IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 9,756 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £23,999.76 ($30,314.21).
IQGeo Group Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.22) on Tuesday. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 184 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £157.05 million, a PE ratio of -12,750.00 and a beta of 0.34.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
