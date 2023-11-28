iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

IRTC opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

