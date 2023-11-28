iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,275,000 after buying an additional 53,493,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,889,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,655,000 after buying an additional 179,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 535,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,643,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.