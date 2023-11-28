iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.