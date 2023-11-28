J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JILL opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

In other J.Jill news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JILL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

