Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $68.17 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

