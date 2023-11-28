John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading 0.7% Higher

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.98. 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.