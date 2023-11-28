Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Trading Up 11.7%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.01. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.33.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.70.
About Kambi Group
Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.
