Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 349,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 371,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Kartoon Studios Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

Get Kartoon Studios alerts:

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Kartoon Studios had a negative return on equity of 74.09% and a negative net margin of 132.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kartoon Studios Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kartoon Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kartoon Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.