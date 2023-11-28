Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of K opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

