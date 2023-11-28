Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) is set to post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY24 guidance at $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.45-$4.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,826,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,890,000 after acquiring an additional 933,009 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

