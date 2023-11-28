Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.33

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $8.55. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 94,335 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $962.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

