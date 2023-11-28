L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $20.49. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 46,667 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

