La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
LZB opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy
In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
