La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

