Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading Down 1.1%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 58,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

