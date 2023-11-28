Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

