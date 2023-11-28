Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,251,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $66,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.