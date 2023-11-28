Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $96,738,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.94. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

