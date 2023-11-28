Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.69. 6,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.1002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

