Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading Down 0.2%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 6,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Main International ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main International ETF

In other Main International ETF news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

Main International ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

