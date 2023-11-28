Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $6.37. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 142,548 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTX. TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Manitex International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

