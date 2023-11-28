Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATE. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 100,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

