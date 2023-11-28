Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 36,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.
View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- How to Invest in Esports
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.