Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 36,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

