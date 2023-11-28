Mercer International Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $641.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

