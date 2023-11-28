Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $607,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $378.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.34 and its 200-day moving average is $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $380.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

