Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Stock Price Down 5%

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 28,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 128,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

