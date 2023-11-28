Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Stock Price Down 5%

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 28,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 128,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Modular Medical Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Modular Medical Company Profile
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
