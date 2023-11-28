Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 686.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Partners AG ( NASDAQ:MOLN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Molecular Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

