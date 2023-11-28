Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Molecular Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 686.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Partners
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.