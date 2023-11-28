Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.45. 28,085 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $436.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 329.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.