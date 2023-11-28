Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) will post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOV stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

