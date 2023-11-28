Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

