National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $480.00 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
