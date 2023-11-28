National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $480.00 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 107,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

