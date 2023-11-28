NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 3.2%

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

NevGold Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.25.

About NevGold

(Get Free Report)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.