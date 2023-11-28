New Millennium Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 15.3% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $378.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $380.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

