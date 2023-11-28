NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Trading Down 1.6%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.04. 66,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 14,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.
NGEx Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.76.
NGEx Minerals Company Profile
NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.
