NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect NIO to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.11. NIO has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

