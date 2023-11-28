NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.39. NN shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 22,283 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NN Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.80.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NN by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 36.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NN by 27.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

