Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,694,392 shares trading hands.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.04.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.