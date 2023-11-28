Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,694,392 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.