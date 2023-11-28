Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 38,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,293,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,204.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.