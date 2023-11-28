Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.