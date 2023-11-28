Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Stephen Walker Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,052.42).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Stephen Walker purchased 30,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £3,300 ($4,168.25).

On Tuesday, September 12th, Stephen Walker purchased 50,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,578.63).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Stock Performance

Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 million and a PE ratio of -308.33. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 8.74 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.14.

About Ocean Harvest Technology Group

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed conversion efficiency and reduce mortality in growing and laying birds; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or antibiotics, and low-ZnO; Aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to improve gut health.

