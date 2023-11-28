OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. OPAL Fuels traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.65. 38,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 117,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,887 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

