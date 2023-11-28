Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYOW. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 360,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.