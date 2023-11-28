Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Down 7.5%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 176,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 912,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

