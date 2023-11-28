Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

