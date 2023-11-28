PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

